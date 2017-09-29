Illinois High School Under Fire for American Flag Displayed on the Ground

An American flag display set up by staff at an Illinois high school stirred up controversy on social media.

The display at York Community High School in Elmhurst, IL was a re-creation of artist Dread Scott’s “What is the Proper Way to Display a U.S. Flag?” from 1989 and was intended “to explore the complexities of the constitutionally protected right of free speech by examining real cases,” Principal Erin DeLuga said in a message to parents on the school’s Facebook page.

The attempt at a lesson on the First Amendment backfired.

Parents and students complained the display was in poor taste, some calling it “disrespectful” and a “disgrace” on the school’s Facebook page.

DeLuga also wrote, “Our staff and students will learn from this week’s lesson, and we will make changes to this forum in the future to ensure we do not disrespect our flag.”

