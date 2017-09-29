SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: We Should Tell Trump ‘There Are Lots of Black People Kneeling in Puerto Rico’ So He’ll Focus on That

by Ian Hanchett29 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher suggested telling President Trump black people are kneeling in Puerto Rico so he’ll focus on that.

Maher began his opening monologue by taking a knee. He then stated, “Donald Trump is now officially the drunk at the end of the bar, b*tching about football.”

He continued, “And you know, this is the world that we live in now, the stupidest a**hole alive says something ignorant every three days, and we have to debate it. ‘Uh, this just in, the president has tweeted that dogs are gay and Chinese people spit in the laundry. Discuss, America.'”

Maher also said that OJ Simpson is a football player that Trump likes because he didn’t take a knee, just a “couple of heads, but never a knee.”

He further suggested that we should tell Trump that “there are lots of black people kneeling in Puerto Rico, maybe he’ll get focused on that.” He added Trump will “get on it as soon as he finds out that they speak Spanish and can come here anytime they like.”

