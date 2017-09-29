SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rosie Perez: Puerto Rico ‘Will Be a Stain on Donald Trump’s Name Forever’

by Pam Key29 Sep 20170

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” while discussing the response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria by the Trump administration, actress Rosie Perez said that response would be “a stain on Donald Trump’s name forever.”

When asked how she feels, Perez, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, said, “First it was shock. And then it turned into dismay. Then it turned into tears, and then it turned into raging anger from the president’s response, Even just today, earlier today, he still had the nerve to bring up the debt. It’s just — you don’t kick people when they’re down.”

She added, “How about we talk about the cost of saving lives first—and then we can move on from there.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x