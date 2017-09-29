Rosie Perez: Puerto Rico ‘Will Be a Stain on Donald Trump’s Name Forever’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” while discussing the response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria by the Trump administration, actress Rosie Perez said that response would be “a stain on Donald Trump’s name forever.”

When asked how she feels, Perez, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, said, “First it was shock. And then it turned into dismay. Then it turned into tears, and then it turned into raging anger from the president’s response, Even just today, earlier today, he still had the nerve to bring up the debt. It’s just — you don’t kick people when they’re down.”

She added, “How about we talk about the cost of saving lives first—and then we can move on from there.”

