Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey: ‘We’ll All Be Standing Out There for the National Anthem’

After the Pittsburgh Steelers’ national anthem debacle with only one player standing on the field for the national anthem and the rest of the team in the locker room, Steelers veteran center Maurkice Pouncey vowed the team would all be standing together Sunday in Baltimore.

“I promise you one thing, this week we’ll all be standing out there for the national anthem. Trust me,” Pouncey said Wednesday.

“As far as I know it’s 100 percent participation. We love this country. It’s America. We know there are injustices in this world, but to me, personally, football is football and that’s what we need to approach it as,” he added, via CBS Pittsburgh.

