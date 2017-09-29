Steyn: ‘In the Space of About 20 Minutes, We’ve Gone From ‘The Confederate Flag Is Racist’ to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner Is Racist”

Friday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn reacted to the report that a Massachusetts librarian deemed the works of children’s book author Dr. Seuss as racist.

Steyn pointed out how things being deemed as racist as progressed in recent months, including the national anthem and Dr. Seuss.

“I think when you said, it’s trashing anything older than the milk in your fridge – that’s right, Tucker,” Steyn said. “This is like year zero in Cambodia. The world has to be created anew. So, in the space of about 20 minutes, we have gone from the Confederate flag is racist to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is racist. We’ve gone from General Lee is racist to Dr. Seuss is racist. We have gone from, ‘Way down on the levee in old Ala-bammy’ is minstrelsy to ‘The Cat in the Hat’ is minstrelsy, which is actually this librarian’s argument. I looked up the piece she referenced in the ‘Journal of Social Justice Librarians’ or whatever it is, and it is incredibly moronic. It is part of the dumbing down of American society.”

“The piece argues that the Cat in the Hat’s bow tie is meant to be an evocation of 19th-century racist minstrel shows,” he continued. “Now just off the top of my head, cartoon characters who wear bow ties — Porky Pig, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Huckleberry Hound. Yogi Bear doesn’t wear a bow, he wears a tie like me, but his boy sidekick Boo Boo the Bear wears a bow tie. Ambrosia, I think the name is, in ‘My Little Pony’ wears a bow tie. I’m not one of the many men in the western world who are obsessed with ‘My Little Pony’ and have ‘My Little Pony’ parties, but I happen to know this one character in ‘My Little Pony’ wears a bow tie. Cartoon characters wear bow ties. That has nothing to do the minstrel shows. We are making ourselves a society too stupid to survive, as that California’s student demonstrates if we go down this path.”

