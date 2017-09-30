Fox NFL’s Pam Oliver: Trump’s Comments So ‘Egregious’ That Teams Will Show Unity All Season

In an appearance on Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Fox NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver weighed in on the national anthem protests around the NFL. She predicted acts of unity, players kneeling before the anthem and locking arms during the anthem for the remainder of the season.

advertisement

According to Oliver, Trump’s comments about national anthem protesters were so “egregious” they “got under the skin of so many people.”

“We’ve got 12 regular season games after tomorrow,” Oliver said. “I predict that this movement of unity, as they are calling it, will last throughout the regular season because these remarks were so egregious and they got under the skin of so many people. I do not think that the owners are afraid of their players. I think they’re in this together. And I think Mr. Trump is the one on the outside looking in.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent