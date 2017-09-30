SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Frank Schaeffer: Roy Moore Pulling Out a Gun at a Rally Is a ‘Threat’ and What Fascists Do

by Trent Baker30 Sep 20170

Saturday on MSNBC, author Frank Schaeffer claimed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore pulling a concealed handgun out of his pocket while speaking at a rally Monday in Fairhope, AL, one day before his election against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), was not only a “threat” but also “the act of a fascist.”

“When you see Judge Moore pull out a gun at a public rally, that is a threat,” Schaeffer told MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid. “This is the act of a fascist. This is not American. People don’t do this.”

“We’re in new territory here,” he later added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x