Jason Johnson on Puerto Rico: ‘This Is What White Nationalism Looks Like as Policy’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, The Root politics editor Jason Johnson said President Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria’s damage to Puerto Rico was “what white nationalism looks like as policy.”

advertisement

He explained, “When you have a policy, when you have a belief that only white people are true Americans, Puerto Ricans are Americans — Donald Trump doesn’t care about that. Therefore he is attacking people and distracting from the fact that a response there to fellow American citizens has not been adequate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent