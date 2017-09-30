Pirro: Roy Moore’s Election ‘Was an Anti-McConnell Referendum’

Saturday during her opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro reacted to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s victory over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff, saying the victory was an anti-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) referendum.

Pirro said Moore won the GOP vote over Strange because “Moore is more like Trump” and cannot be bought.

“Roy Moore, with virtually no money, wins even though the president, at Mitch McConnell’s request supports the sitting senator,” Pirro stated. “Now, that would make sense given he needs ‘Big Luther’ who is sitting until December for his healthcare and tax reform vote.”

She added, “Moore is a horseback riding cowboy who knows how to handle a weapon, a constitutional Christian conservative who twice chose to lose his job rather than compromise his principles, the kind of man who simply cannot be bought.”

“For decades, the establishment has been giving it to the American people. Last week, Alabama Republicans gave a big one back to the establishment, and it portends yet another upcoming insurrection not only in the next race between Judge Moore and his Democratic challenger this December but in the 2018 mid-term elections. Strap in, folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” Pirro continued.

Pirro warned McConnell that he and his “lazy, blood-sucking” establishment Republicans are in for the “ride” of their lives in the 2018 mid-term elections.

“[Y]ou and your establishment, lazy, blood-sucking money hungry croners [sic] who do nothing for the hard working forgotten men and women of America are in for the ride of your lives. Be careful you don’t get thrown,” she concluded.

