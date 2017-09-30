San Juan Mayor: ‘I Was Asking for Help’ and Not Attacking Trump – General Buchanan Said He Doesn’t Have What He Needs

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded to criticisms of her by President Trump by stating that she was asking for assistance and not making “nasty” comments about the president. She also pointed Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, the leader of military hurricane efforts in Puerto Rico, saying that he had insufficient amounts of troops and equipment.

advertisement

Cruz began by talking about private donations and stated, “It’s a good dawn. And we’re moving ahead. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s about saving lives. It’s not about politics. It’s not about petty comments. it’s about moving forward, putting boots on the ground, and saving lives.”

She then responded to Trump’s tweets about her by saying, “I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president. But don’t take my word for it. General Buchanan, a three-star general has said, as one of the first comments that he’s made about the Puerto Rico situation, that he doesn’t have enough troops, and he doesn’t have enough equipment of what he needs to get the situation under control. So, who am I? I’m just a little mayor from the capital city of San Juan. This is a three-star general, telling the world, that right now, he does not have the appropriate means and tools to take care of the situation. This is what we have, one goal, it is to save lives. I tweeted this morning that this is a time when everyone shows their true colors. I have no time for distractions. All I have is time for people to move forward, get help. And what kind of a Puerto Rican, what kind of a human would I be if I know of other mayors that are getting no water and no food, and I just look the other way and just had my city taken care of? So, I will continue to do whatever I have to do, say whatever I have to say, compliment the people I need to compliment and call out the people I need to call out. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about anyone. This is about lives that are being lost, if things do not get done properly, real quickly.”

Cruz also discussed the work that people on the island are doing to rebuild and help out those impacted by the storm. She also praised the mayors of Chicago, New York, Miami Beach for their help and stated she received calls offering aide from the mayors of Boston, Newton, MA, and Columbus.

She added, “I am not going to be distracted by small comments, by politics, by petty issues. This is one goal, and it is to save lives. that’s all that matters. And whomever is here to help, whomever says things that can help, will be praised. Whomever doesn’t, will not. And, again, three-star general saying we don’t have enough. So, it’s not only me. I believe we have some echoes out there.”

Cruz concluded that she is willing to meet with the president when he visits Puerto Rico.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett