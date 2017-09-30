SNL’s Michael Che Slams ‘Cheap Cracker’ Trump Over Puerto Rico: ‘Write Them a Check With Our Money’

During the “Weekend Update” segment on this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” co-host Michael Che ripped “cheap cracker” President Donald Trump over his response to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

advertisement

Che responded to Trump’s tweet that San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz was told to be “nasty” to him. He then urged the president to write a check to help Puerto Rico.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“Oh really, Donald? You b****. Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? Do you want to smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving?’ Che said to the tune of applause.

“This isn’t that complicated, man, it’s hurricane relief,” he continued. “These people need help. You just did this for white people twice. Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!”

Che added that Trump has “mishandled” Puerto Rico, DACA, and the NFL.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent