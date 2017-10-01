SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Stelter on Trump’s North Korea Tweets: Should Folks on TV Be Questioning His ‘Stability’?

by Pam Key1 Oct 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter reacted to President Donald Trump tweeting Sunday morning that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was wasting his time trying to negotiate with North Korea and asked if “folks on TV should be questioning” the Trump’s stability.

Stelter said, “I want to underscore how extraordinary this is to see the president calling out of his secretary of state. He’s saying Rex is wasting his time trying to negotiate with little rocket man. When I look at this, I wonder, are we at the point where folks on TV should be questioning the president’s stability?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x