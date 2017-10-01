CNN’s Stelter on Trump’s North Korea Tweets: Should Folks on TV Be Questioning His ‘Stability’?

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter reacted to President Donald Trump tweeting Sunday morning that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was wasting his time trying to negotiate with North Korea and asked if “folks on TV should be questioning” the Trump’s stability.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Stelter said, “I want to underscore how extraordinary this is to see the president calling out of his secretary of state. He’s saying Rex is wasting his time trying to negotiate with little rocket man. When I look at this, I wonder, are we at the point where folks on TV should be questioning the president’s stability?”

