Ed Klein: Hillary Still Has Hopes for 2020 — Dems ‘Want Her to Go Away’

Ed Klein, author of the new book “Guilty as Sin: Uncovering New Evidence of Corruption and How Hillary Clinton and the Democrats Derailed the FBI Investigation,” said Hillary Clinton was still holding out for the 2020 election and hoping to work her “Clinton magic” to get into the White House.

Klein, speaking on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” said Clinton hopes the Democratic Party will look at their nominees for the 2020 election and then turn to her, but he has heard a different tune from Democrats, who simply “want her to go away.”

“She, I believe from talking to people around her, still has the hopes that the Clinton magic … will come back in 2020. And when the party looks at all the nominees, they will go back to her,” he told host John Catsimatidis.

“That is not what I hear from … the Democrats,” he added. What I hear from the Democrats … she won’t stop talking, and she won’t go away. They want her to go away because she was a disaster, and they know they would lose again if she ran. So, I think her days are numbered. I think the Clintons’ days are numbered. I think their donors are holding onto their wallets. They are not giving the Clintons the kind of money they used to because there is no upside for them. The Clintons are not going to get back into the White House.”

