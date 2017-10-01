Harvard’s Tribe: Trump ‘Twisting’ NFL Players’ Arms to Stand ‘as Un-American as Anything’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe weighed in on President Donald Trump denouncing national anthem protests in the NFL, accusing him of “twisting” players’ arms to stand.

According to Tribe, Trump pressuring NFL owners to make sure players stand violates the First Amendment, which he called “as un-American as anything.”

“Donald Trump is speaking for the government when he puts pressure on the NFL and the NFL relies on the government for all kinds of things,” Tribe argued. “It’s subject to the antitrust laws. He is not just expressing some wish that he has. He is twisting their arms in order for them to twist the arms of the players. And that is as un-American as anything.

