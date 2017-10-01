Kamala Harris: NFL Players ‘Should Not Be Threatened or Bullied’ for Protests By Trump

Sunday at Atlanta’s First Congregational Church, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem should not be “threatened or bullied” for the protest by President Donald Trump, who has called on NFL owners to fire them.

Harris said, “Let’s speak the truth that when Americans demand recognition that their lives matter, or kneel to call attention to injustice, that that is an expression of free speech, protected by our Constitution, and they should not be threatened or bullied.”

