Kasich: Roy Moore’s ‘Ludicrous,’ ‘Divisive’ Views Are Not the Future of the GOP

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the comments of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who won the GOP primary runoff election for U.S. Senate. over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), were “ludicrous” and “divisive.”

When asked if Moore represent the future of the Republican Party, Kasich said, “I certainly hope not! I mean, we have to look at his whole record and a number of the things that he said. But, look, Jake, there is a struggle for the soul of the Republican Party and the soul of the Democratic Party. We spend a lot of time talking about, you know, all the trouble in the Republican party. I have no idea what the Democrats are for. It is unbelievable, which is why polls are now beginning to show a support for independent candidacies, more than ever in our history. People are getting fed up with all of this kind of nonsense. And for me, what I’m trying to do is struggle for the soul of the Republican Party, the way that I see it. And I have a right to define it, but I’m not going to support people who are dividers or people who — look, I don’t want to get into all of the wild accusations that this guy has made.”

He added, “Well, look, I don’t run the party. I can tell you for me; I don’t support that. I couldn’t vote for that. I don’t know what the heck I would have to do, but I don’t live in that state. Those claims are — I mean, they’re ludicrous, and they’re divisive.”

