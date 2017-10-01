SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kasich: Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweets ‘Not Appropriate, ‘You Have to be Bigger Than the Nonsense’

by Pam Key1 Oct 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s tweets about the response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria were “not appropriate.”

Kasich said, “Well, it’s not appropriate. When people are in the middle of a disaster, you don’t start trying to criticize them. I don’t know what to say. It’s just not the way that I think it ought to be handled. It’s not the way that we handle disasters here. I mean, they’re challenging. You have to get it right. And we’ve watched people who were leaders, I think, Governor Scott down in Florida did a terrific job warning. You just don’t get into who’s bad or who’s good, no matter what they say. You have to ignore it and be bigger than the nonsense.”

