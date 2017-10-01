SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mulvaney: Media Have Not Showed Federal Effort in Puerto Rico

by Pam Key1 Oct 20170

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that President Donald Trump’s frustration with the media over its coverage of Puerto Rico was due to news organizations not covering the ongoing “federal effort.”

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Mulvaney said while the media have done a successful job of covering the current state of Puerto Rico’s population, which has largely been without power and water, it is not covering the government’s response.

“What you’ve not shown, however, is the federal effort that we’ve got in place down there,” Mulvaney said when asked about Trump’s tweet urging those in Puerto Rico not to “believe the #fakenews.” “So I think that’s where the president’s pushback is.”

Mulvaney added that the recovery effort for the island “was always going to be harder,” noting its distance from the mainland United States.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x