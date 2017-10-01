Pelosi: Very Excellent’ Chance Democrats Take Back The House in 2018

Saturday on the New York Times’ podcast “The New Washington,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the chances Democrats take back the House in the 2018 midterm elections were “very excellent.”

When asked why she stayed in her leadership role after President Donald Trump’s victory, Pelosi said, “I thought Hillary Clinton would win and we’d have a woman president and so there would be a woman not at a seat at the table, but at the head of the table for the world.”

She continued, “We wanted to have a woman president. But when we didn’t, then I couldn’t walk away and say, OK, just let all the men have the seats at the table that are making decisions for our country.”

When asked about the Democrats chance to take back the House in the 2018 midterms Pelosi replied, “Very excellent.”

(h/t The Hill)

