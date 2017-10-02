CNN’s Kayyem: Access to Weapons ‘A National Security Issue’ – ‘Outraged’ That ‘We’re Not Allowed to Talk About That’

During CNN’s coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, CNN National Security Analyst Juliette Kayyem stated that access to weapons in the US is a national security issue and she’s angered we’re not allowed to discuss that.

advertisement

Kayyem said, “I will say, we’re so focused on defense, right, that a part of security is minimizing the risk. And you will have others on air, but as a counterterrorism expert, I will tell you, whether he is motivated by ISIS or craziness or something in between, the access issue to weaponry in this country is now a national security issue. It just is. Because you have to minimize the capacity for someone who is either crazy or a terrorist, right, or in between to be able to kill that many people so quickly. That’s the unique thing about this country. Terrorism, violence happens elsewhere. Here it’s because of accessibility of a certain weaponry. So, I’d be remiss not mentioning it now. I know it’s highly political, but, as a security person, this is — I’m looking at the access issue and looking at these numbers, and absolutely shocked and outraged that, for some reason, we’re not allowed to talk about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett