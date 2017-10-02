SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Green: Trump Impeachment ‘Postponed’ in the Wake of Vegas Shooting

by Pam Key2 Oct 20170

Monday following the Las Vegas, NV shooting, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) announced on the House floor that his effort to impeach President Donald Trump was postponed.

Green said, “Mr. Speaker, our nation is in mourning. Many hearts are bleeding. Mr. Speaker, there is much suffering. Lives have been lost in a senseless, needless manner in Las Vegas. Mr. Speaker, there is a right time for all things. This is a time for our nation to mourn and for hearts to heal.”

He added, “Mr. Speaker, I announce that impeachment is postponed.”

