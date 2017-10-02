Gowdy on Vegas Shooting: ‘Difficult to Believe That a Single Person Could Have Done This Without Detection’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) offered his thoughts on the investigation of the Las Vegas mass shooting a night earlier that left at least 59 dead and 527 injured.

Gowdy told host Martha MacCallum he was skeptical that Stephen Paddock, the individual thought to be responsible for the shooting, could have acted without at least one person identifying his behavior as suspicious. The South Carolina Republican predicted in coming days he will be proved correct.

“It’s an incredible level of premeditation that you don’t ordinarily see,” Gowdy said. “And it is difficult to believe that a single person could have done this without detection. And so, I hope that what comes out of this is people – you know, lots of crime is prevented because a non-law enforcement officer says something. The weapons and whether or not it was altered to become fully automatic and the premeditation of picking a certain hotel room. I think we’re going to find someone along the way was suspicious they should have turned that suspicion into a phone call to law enforcement. It’s an incredible amount of premeditation to not go detected.”

