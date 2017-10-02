SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Vegas Suspect’s Brother: ‘Not an Avid Gun Guy’ — He Had ‘No Religious Affiliation’



by Pam Key2 Oct 20170

Monday in Florida, the brother of the suspected gunman in the Las Vegas, NV shooting Eric Paddock spoke with reporters.

Eric Paddock said his brother was “not an avid gun guy at all.”

He continued, “Where the hell did he get automatic weapons. He has no military background or anything like that. He’s a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite and drove down and gambled in Las Vegas.”

He added, “No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. No. He just hung out.”

At least 50 people were killed, and over 400 hundred were injured in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival.

The suspected gunman was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, a Nevada resident. He was found dead in his Mandalay Bay Hotel room.

