‘Build the Wall’ Chant at Utah High School Football Game Sparks Controversy

A group of students chanted “build the wall” at a Utah high school football game over the weekend and some people are not happy about it.

In a 10-second video, students from Woods Cross High School, a school located just north of Salt Lake City, can be seen chanting “build the wall” and holding a cutout of President Donald Trump.

Ayelen Almada, a Woods Cross graduate, told Fox 13 that she was at the game with her 16-year-old sister and a friend and asked the students to stop the chant because it made them “uncomfortable.”

The students agreed to stop, only to start the chant again moments later.

Almada’s sister threw a water bottle at the crowd and yelled to get them to stop.

“They grabbed a large Gatorade bottle and just chucked it at her stomach,” Almada recalled.

Almada said it hurts that students hurled anti-immigration insults disguised as football chants.

Almada called on social media to help her complain to Woods Cross about the chant.

“Whether you support it or not, it’s not really something you should bring to an environment on a Friday night where kids are there to have fun together as a school,” she stated.

Students defended the chant online, saying it is their third-down chant on defense and had nothing to do with race.

Davis School District sent Fox 13 the following statement:

It has come to our attention that a student-led chant has led to some serious concerns in our community. Many introspective discussions have taken place at Woods Cross High since that time, and school administrators, as well as students involved in the chant, apologize for it and will move forward in a greater effort to treat everyone with respect and kindness.

