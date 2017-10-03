Dem Sen Murphy: ‘I’m For’ a Ban on Semi-Automatic Rifles

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he is for a ban on semi-automatic rifles.

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “How could this have been prevented? Is there a law? Congressman Himes ultimately said yes, he’d be for a ban on semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15. How about you?”

Murphy answered, “Absolutely. Let’s just be clear that the pace of these epic mass shootings, 10 or more people being killed, doubled after the Assault Weapons Ban expired. That’s not a coincidence. I think we also have to look at these aftermarket modifications that [allow] you, fairly easily, to turn an automatic weapon — turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon. … We have to get back to the evergreen changes, things like universal background checks, that frankly, probably would have stopped many of the other murders around the country that happened on Sunday before the shooting started in Las Vegas.”

Geist followed up, “So, just to be specific, ban bump stocks and ban semi-automatic rifles. Are you for those two things?”

Murphy answered, “I’m for both of those two things.”

(h/t Grabien)

