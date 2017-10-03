ESPN’s Nichols on Las Vegas Shooting: We Owe It to the Families to Stop Gun Violence

From #TheJump : On Las Vegas and the NBA and why it's important to keep working for an end to all this heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/e8sBx6he9S

Monday, Rachel Nichols opened ESPN’s “The Jump” with a message about the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 58 dead and more than 500 others injured, petitioning for something to be done to solve the gun violence.

advertisement

“Officials say [the Las Vegas shooting] is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a phrase I guess they’re getting used to because it was only 14 months ago they were saying that about the shooting in Orlando. The Orlando shooting claimed more lives than Virginia Tech, now this one claims more lives than what happened in Orlando. I don’t know how we’re going to solve the debate about guns in this country — I just know that while we’re all arguing the body counts keep going up and more and more families are suffering,” said Nichols.

She then noted how NBA players have spoken out on ending gun violence.

“Las Vegas is a sobering reminder we haven’t done that yet,” Nichols stated. “We can, and we owe it to the families mourning today to do the hard work of figuring it out.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent