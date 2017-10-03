SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ingraham: Hillary Clinton’s Ignorance on Guns Is ‘Despicable’

by Pam Key3 Oct 20170

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Laura Ingraham criticized former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for tweeting the Las Vegas shooting could have resulted in more deaths if the gunman had a silencer.

Ingraham said, “Hillary Clinton spoke before she knew any of the facts. You can’t really put a silencer on an AR-15. It melts the barrel.”

She continued, “All of the people who actually know guns were like, ‘She doesn’t know what she’s talking about.’ There is just a level of ignorance, and I found it to be despicable. If Hillary Clinton wants to run for president again and take the Second Amendment to the ballot box, I think she should do it.”

