Mark Cuban: I’m ‘Considering’ Running for President

Tuesday on CNN contributor Bakari Sellers’ podcast “ViewPoint,” NBA’s Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he was “considering” running for president.

When asked about seeking the high office, Cuban said, “Yes. Considering, yes. Ready to commit to it, no.”

He added, “If I can come up with solutions that I think people can get behind and truly slove problems then it makes perfect sense for me to run. If it comes down to, ‘Do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me?’ Then no, I won’t run.”

