Scalise: Vegas Shooting and My Experience Have ‘Fortified’ My Position on the 2nd Amendment

During a portion of an interview set to air on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Majority Whip Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that his position on the 2nd Amendment has been “fortified” by the Las Vegas shooting and his own experience with the Congressional baseball shooting and that promoting political agendas shouldn’t be the first thought after tragedies.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked Scalise if his position on the 2nd Amendment has changed as a result of the Las Vegas shooting and his own experience. Scalise answered, “I think it’s fortified it.”

He continued that when tragedies occur, the first thought should be to pray for and help victims and law enforcement and not “promoting our political agenda.”

