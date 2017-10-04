Newt Gingrich: Semi-Automatic Gun Modifications Should Be Banned Under the Federal Firearms Act

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said gun modifications that convert semi-automatic guns into an automatics, such as a bump-stock reportedly used by the Las Vegas shooter, should be banned under the Federal Firearms Act.

Gingrich said, “I also think some of the technology has to be looked at … Look, if there is something that makes it easy to convert a semi-automatic into an automatic, maybe that does have to be looked at and put under the federal Firearms Act which makes it illegal to have a genuinely automatic weapon. I think this is as technology changes, sometimes we have to change the rules to catch up with those technologies.”

He added, “There is apparently a new technology, which is relatively cheap, which enables you to take a semi-automatic weapon, which is legal and convert it into an automatic weapon, which is illegal. Now it strikes me as a practical common sense thing that we ought to find some way to take that particular device and make it part of the 1934 federal gun act, which makes it illegal to have an automatic weapon. Nobody seriously argues you ought to walk around with a .50 caliber machine gun.”

