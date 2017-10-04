Pelosi: Universal Background Checks Aren’t ‘Complete Answer’ — ‘We’d Have to Do Many Other Things As Well’

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that universal background checks would save lives, but “many other things” would have to be done as well.

advertisement

Pelosi said that if background checks were expanded to cover various sales that are exempt, “it would save lives. But it isn’t the complete answer. We’d have to do many other things as well. And people have to be vigilant. We don’t want people reporting on each other. We respect people’s, not only Second Amendment rights, but their Fourth Amendment rights, but something must have been obvious to someone about this along the way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett