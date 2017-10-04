Tillerson: I Never Considered Resigning, ‘Not Going to Deal With Petty Stuff’ Like Accusation I Called Trump a ‘Moron’

Tillerson: “The Vice President has never had to persuade me to remain as Sec. of State because I have never considered leaving this post.” pic.twitter.com/9xaNehA0Vy

During a statement on Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pushed back on reports that he had to be talked out of resigning his position and stated he wouldn’t engage in “petty stuff” in response to a question on whether he called the president a “moron.”

Tillerson said, “First, my commitment to the success of our president and our country is as strong as it was the day I accepted his offer to serve as secretary of state. President Trump’s America First agenda has given voice to millions who felt completely abandoned by the political status quo and who felt their interests came second to those of other countries. President Trump’s foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think is achievable on behalf of our country. We’re finding new ways to govern, that deliver new victories. Our job is now to achieve results on behalf of America, and we are doing that.”

He then stated that Vice President Pence has never had to talk him out of quitting because he never considered leaving his position as Secretary of State.

When asked about reports that he called the president a “moron,” Tillerson stated, “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that. I mean, this is what I don’t understand about Washington. Again, I’m not from this place, but the places I come from, we don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense. And it is intended to do nothing to divide people. And I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.”

