Wayne Newton: There’s a Seat Waiting in Hell for the Las Vegas Shooter

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” long-time Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton offered his thoughts on Sunday’s mass shooting at a country music event that left at least 59 dead and 500 injured.

Newton said his reaction was anger but went on to say he did not thing this lone event would define Las Vegas.

“My first reactions were anger, obviously,” Newton said. “As the investigations go on, we find out more and more. But the one thing that angers me is nobody can reason why this fruitcake did that.”

“Your first reaction is that, will this define Las Vegas from now on?” he continued. “And having thought it through, I don’t believe it will. I know Las Vegas will recover from it and it’s a terrible, terrible thing. My sympathy and prayers go out to all the victims and those that are still fighting for their life. But we have survived other things in this town and what happened Sunday – no one could even assume something like that would happen.”

As for the shooter Stephen Paddock, Newton said he might have escaped “earth justice,” but declared he would be suffering for a long time.

“I think that by committing suicide, he might in his own mind have escaped earth justice – the justice of the people,” he added. “But I know there is a seat waiting for him in hell. So he’ll suffer a long time.”

