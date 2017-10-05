SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

House Dem Caucus Chair Crowley: Argument That Pelosi Is a Liability in 2018 ‘Reflects the Sexism That Still Exists’

by Ian Hanchett5 Oct 20170

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Representative Joe Crowley (D-NY) stated that the critique that House Minority Leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is a liability for Democrats in 2018 is a reflection of the sexism that still exists in politics.

Crowley praised the current House Democratic leadership and urged focus on policy matters. He further argued that now isn’t the time to have a conversation about the House Democrats’ leaders.

Host Katy Tur asked Crowley if he is concerned that Pelosi will be a liability for Democrats in 2018. Crowley responded, “I’ve heard that argument used so many times before, and I think it really reflects the sexism that still exists in politics today. I think Nancy Pelosi is held to a different standard than others are. The vilification of her in a very sexist way, quite frankly, is what’s led to this discussion.”

