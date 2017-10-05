NRA’s LaPierre: We Should See if Bump Stocks Are ‘Worthy of Additional Regulation’ – We Didn’t Say Ban or Confiscate Them

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre stated that bump stocks make semi-automatic firearms function like automatic firearms and should be looked at to see if they follow federal law, but the NRA doesn’t believe they should be banned or confiscated.

advertisement

LaPierre said of a bump stock, “I mean, any look at it, it takes a semi-automatic firearm and it makes it perform like a fully automatic firearm. It makes it function like one. And, what the NRA has said is, ‘We ought to take a look at that and see if it’s in compliance with federal law, and it’s worthy of additional regulation.’ That being said, we didn’t say ban. We didn’t say confiscate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett