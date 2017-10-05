SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Paul Ryan: Legislation Banning Bump Stocks ‘Something That We Need to Look Into’

by Pam Key5 Oct 20170

Thursday on MSNBC in a preview of an interview conducted with Saturday morning network host Hugh Hewitt, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said “clearly” Congress needed to look into legislation on bump stocks.

Ryan said, “I didn’t even know what they were until this week, and I’m an avid sportsman. So I think we’re quickly coming up to speed with what this is. Fully automatic weapons have been banned for a long time. Apparently, this allows you to take a semi-automatic, turn it into a fully automatic, so clearly that’s something that we need to look into.”

