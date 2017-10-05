Redskins’ Terrelle Pryor Says He Flipped Off Fan in Tunnel After Being Called ‘N-word’

TMZ Sports released video of Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping off a fan following the team’s 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.

In the video, a fan called Pryor a “b****” as he headed into the locker room from the tunnel and added, “F*** you, f*** Ohio State.”

After the insults, Pryor, a former star quarterback at Ohio State, turned around a flipped off the fan and had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room.

Pryor said Wednesday in his Instagram story, “Being called a n***** several times to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from 2nd quarter on is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during anthem.”

He continued, per CBS Sports, “I chose not to kneel because as a team we decided to be one and stand … but as I walked in [the] tunnel hearing some of you call me n***** and say ‘F you’ to me, me flicking the person off is more deserving. I do apologize to my teammates and the organization. But at some point you keep calling us the n-word we going to start acting up.”

TMZ Sports reports they have two videos of the exchange between Pryor and the fan and neither show the fan using the “n-word.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the NFL is “reviewing all aspects” of the incident.

