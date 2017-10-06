Chris Matthews: Republican Gun ‘Fanatics’ Believe Everyone Has a Right to Own Tanks

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said Republicans were “fanatics” on guns and that they even supported private ownership of tanks.

Matthews said, “The Republican platform protects magazines. It protects AR-15s. It protects everything that is even discussed. They haven’t gotten to this bump thing yet, this thing that changes the gun into an automatic. But they clearly when they hear something’s coming their way, they put it in their platform and say, ‘Leave it alone.’ They are fanatics. The Republican Party as a party is a fanatic party on guns.”

He added, “Well you know what the Republican’s says in their platform that the right to bear arms precedes the Constitution. It’s a God-given sort of theological right. They treat this like religion. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s a religious, essential notion to them that everybody should have any kind of gun they want, any—a bazooka, a tank. They never put a limit on it, ever.”

(h/t WFB)

