Coulter: Media ‘Strangely Reluctant’ to Pursue Specifics About Vegas Shooter

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter questioned the media’s reluctance to aggressively pursue details about Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Coulter called it strange and suggested the media were content with knowing just the race and sex of the individual.

“[N]ow that’s what I find most interesting – [the media] seem strangely reluctant to pursue this,” Coulter said. “They’ve decided, ‘He’s a white man. We got our story. Don’t look for any other facts.’”

She denied she was a conspiracy theorist and said there were some other details that the news media could pursue.

“I think the media wants to say it’s a white male,” she added. “They decided that from day one and any other information might change that narrative. And they simply don’t want to know. But as I pointed out in my column this week – this is how conspiracy theories arise. You won’t tell us this stuff. Oh and the woman shouting ‘you’re all going to die’ 45 minutes before the concert started. Do we know – OK, it’s probably just a crazy woman, but could we find out?

