SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Are the Republican Way of Saying ‘Tough Sh-t’

by Jeff Poor6 Oct 20170

Friday during his opening monologue, HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher slammed Republicans for their reactions to the mass shooting in Las Vegas nearly a week earlier.

Maher focused on those offering their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the tragedy. He declared such an offer was the “Republican way of saying tough shit.”

“I’m so sick of all of the reactions,” Maher said. “I’m so sick of ‘thoughts and prayers.’ First of all, thoughts are the opposite of prayers. A thought is, what should I do? A prayer is wishing on a star. Thoughts and prayers are the Republican way of saying tough shit.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x