Maher: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Are the Republican Way of Saying ‘Tough Sh-t’

Friday during his opening monologue, HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher slammed Republicans for their reactions to the mass shooting in Las Vegas nearly a week earlier.

Maher focused on those offering their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the tragedy. He declared such an offer was the “Republican way of saying tough shit.”

“I’m so sick of all of the reactions,” Maher said. “I’m so sick of ‘thoughts and prayers.’ First of all, thoughts are the opposite of prayers. A thought is, what should I do? A prayer is wishing on a star. Thoughts and prayers are the Republican way of saying tough shit.”

