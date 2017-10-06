SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sheryl Crow: ‘Infringing’ on Rights of All People If Few People Are Allowed to Have Semi-Automatic Weapons

by Pam Key6 Oct 20170

Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow said it was “infringing” on the rights of everyone “if a few people are allowed to have semi-automatic weapons.”

Crow said, “I think we have to do something about gun laws.”

She added, “I think its infringing on the rights of all people if a few people are allowed to have semi-automatic weapons.”

