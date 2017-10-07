Billy Crystal Rips Sean Spicer: Even Mel Gibson Thinks He’s an ‘A**hole’

Saturday on HBO’s “Real Time,” Billy Crystal ripped former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, saying it “pissed” him off “big time” to see people taking pictures with the “half man, half Jack Russell Terrier” in the green room at the Emmys.

“[Spicer] was the liar, was the voice for this crap,” Crystal told host Bill Maher.

Crystal quoted Spicer saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people, joking that even Mel Gibson thinks Spicer is an “asshole.”

