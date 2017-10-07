David Brooks: Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Bloomberg ‘Shouldn’t Be the Face’ of Gun Control

Friday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks advised against making former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as the face of gun control.

According to Brooks, having those as the spokesperson distracts from the issue. Instead, he said the rhetoric should come from gun owners.

“Too often, the people who have been the spokesperson for gun control have been Michael Bloomberg and, frankly, Jimmy Kimmel,” he said “And I like Michael Bloomberg. I like Jimmy Kimmel’s show. But they shouldn’t be the face because everybody’s cultural awarenesses get up when it’s a New York mayor or a Hollywood star. And it has to come from people who own guns in this country.”

