Watch: Jason Aldean Opens SNL With Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

Country singer Jason Aldean opened this week’s “Saturday Night Live” with a message about the Las Vegas shooting that occurred during his concert last week.

Aldean, who was performing live when the shooter opened fire, said that many people are “hurting,” but the United States will get through it because “our bond and spirit are unbreakable.”

“This week, we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” stated Aldean. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal.”

He continued, “So many people are hurting. There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends, and they are all part of our family. So, I want to say to them, we hurt for you, and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit are unbreakable.”

Aldean then covered “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty, who passed away this week.

