Feinstein: ‘America Is a Gun-Happy Country’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) discussed the Las Vegas shooting and called the United States “gun-happy.”

advertisement

Feinstein said, “America is a gun-happy country. And I think there are many of us in growing numbers that don’t want a gun-happy country. Guns have their place. I don’t have a problem if they’re used properly.”

She continued, “What I have seen over the decades is a growth of the substantial improper use of weapons, beginning with the Texas bell tower. You’ve seen law offices, you’ve seen businesses, you’ve seen movie theaters, you’ve seen high schools, you’ve seen colleges, you’ve seen a primary school with first graders in it, 20 of them killed, and now you see a great American classic, which is country music. People by the thousands out in a safe place with a big hotel in the background and somebody comes along. He has been legal. He’s gotten his weapons legally. He has 40 weapons. He has 12 of these bump stocks. They are on the weapons. And he begins to fire a weapon that fires similar to a machine gun out of two broken hotel windows. CNN ran the pictures of the 57 dead Americans. Every American should look at those pictures and say, do we want more of this? This is one simple thing that stops the making of a semiautomatic weapon into a machine gun.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN