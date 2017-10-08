Feinstein Dodges on Returning Weinstein Contributions: ‘I’ll Certainly Take a Look’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said she would “take a look,” when asked if she plans to return contributions from film producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of sexual harassment.

advertisement

Feinstein said, “I don’t know that I’ve received any. I’ll certainly take a look, and then I’ll make a decision.”

After host Chuck Todd said reports had detailed Weinstein donations she has received, Feinstein continued, “I just don’t know. I mean, anytime somebody does something wrong—and he’s done mighty wrong—and no one has ever questioned where I stand on any of this stuff, somebody comes to you and says, ‘Oh, they contributed to you, are you giving back the money?’ And you sort of look like a startled bird and say, ‘Well, let me look and see.’ And that’s the best I can do for you today.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on @pamkeyNEN