Feinstein : ‘I Don’t Know’ of a Gun Law That Could Have Stopped Las Vegas Shooting

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” discussing the Las Vegas shooting, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said she was “not sure” there were any “set of laws” that could have prevented the tragedy.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Let me ask you this. Give me the slate of laws that if you could wave your wand and have enacted that could have prevented Vegas.

FEINSTEIN: Well, I don’t know. I would have to take a good look at that and really study it. I’m not sure there is any set of laws that could have prevented it. I do know this, that we have the Second Amendment. There’s been a difference over its interpretation by the court, the high court. None the less the high court has held, and possession of firearms is legal under the Second Amendment. Now, possession of machine guns is not legal under the Second Amendment. The National Firearms Act said they were not legal. Ergo, now you have people with American inventiveness inventing something that can be added, an additive that boosts the firing rate to that of a machine gun. And that’s what every American saw coming out of those hotel windows.