GOP Sen Johnson Pledges Support for ‘However’ Bump-Stock Issue Gets Fixed

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) vowed his support for “however” the so-called bump-stock issue were to be fixed.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: The question about what to do about the sale and possession of bump stock equipment, devices used by the Las Vegas shooter, allows somebody to take a semi-automatic weapon and essentially convert it into an automatic weapon. You said this week you would support a bill banning bump stocks from purchasing. The NRA says they don’t want a new law, they want this done through ATF regulation. Would you be willing to vote against the NRA on this by voting to legally legislatively ban bump stocks?

JOHNSON: Again, automatic weapons, converting another weapon into an automatic weapon is illegal. Most of us, I never even heard of bump stock until this tragedy, so however that gets fixed, I support.

TAPPER: It matters to you it is legislative over just regulation or —

JOHNSON: It is interesting, the Obama ATF apparently ruled that these were not illegal. We really need to take a look at it. I don’t know how it is all going to come down, whether through regulation or a very specific bill.