Kudlow: Trump ‘Ending the War on Business’

by Trent Baker8 Oct 20170

In a Sunday appearance on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” economist Larry Kudlow said the economy was “rising” and businesses are doing better because President Donald Trump was “ending the war on business.”

“Donald Trump is, in fact, ending the war on business,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis. “Trump is ending the punishment of investment. That’s what this tax bill is really about: the return on capital will go up after tax. The cost of capital will go down after tax. And that will lead directly into new business projects, and more hires, and better wages and productivity. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

