NRA’s Chris Cox on Bump Stocks: ‘We Don’t Believe Bans Ever Worked on Anything’

by Pam Key8 Oct 20170

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” National Rifle Association executive director Chris Cox said his organization did not believe bans work. However, he said it was open to “regulating differently” bump stocks.

Cox said, “We don’t believe bans ever worked on anything. What we said has been very clear, if something transfers a semi-automatic function to fully automatic, it ought to be regulated differently. Fully automatics are regulated differently in this country. If something copies of a fully automatic, those should be related as well.”

